HOCKEY: Lisnagarvey and Banbridge make up half of Ireland’s WL2 squad

Ulster based players make up half of the Ireland squad for World League Two.

Ireland coach Craig Fulton announced his squad on Monday morning for the tournament set to be held in Belfast from March 11 to 19.

Sean Murray on the attack for Lisnagarvey.

Lisnagarvey have five players in the final 18 man squad with Banbridge represented by four players.

Young Garvey duo Sean Murray and Matthew Nelson are joined by team-mates Jonathan Bell, Neal Glassey and Paul Gleghorne.

Banbridge also have two up-and-coming stars included in Jamie Wright and Johnny McKee. Veteran Eugene Magee and Matthew Bell are also in the squad.

Ireland sit in Group A alongside Austria, Italy and Ukraine; the Austrians look the main threat with several of their players having performed admirably at the Junior World Cup in December. Pool B includes France, Poland, Scotland and Wales with the French looking the side to beat. 11 of their panel picked up a silver medal at the Junior World Cup in 2013 and appear to be coming of age at the right time.

Portadown man Jamie Wright, playing for Banbridge, is in the panel.

Coach Fulton said: “I am pleased to have selected our Irish senior men’s team. It is a mix of exciting youth and senior experience, which has been the case for the last four months in our build up to playing World League Two in Belfast.

“It’s been a while since Ireland hosted a men’s FIH tournament so we’re looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd. The Stormont venue is looking good, the pitch is playing fast and we’re eager to start our campaign against Ukraine this weekend.”

IRELAND SQUAD

1.Jonathan Bell-Lisnagarvey-Defender

2.Matt Bell-Banbridge-Defender

3.Lee Cole-Monkstown-Defender

4. Paul Gleghorne-Lisnagarvey-Defender

5.Ronan Gormley-Krefeld-Defender

6.Conor Harte-Racing-Defender

7.Chris Cargo-H&W-Midfield

8.Jamie Wright-Banbridge-Midfield

9.Shane O’Donoghue-Glenanne-Midfield

10. Neal Glassey-Lisnagarvey-Midfield

11. Sean Murray-Lisnagarvey-Midfield

12.John Jermyn-C of I-Midfield

13.Eugene Magee-Banbridge-Forward

14. John McKee-Banbridge-Forward

15.Matthew Nelson-Lisnagarvey-Forward

16.Jeremy Duncan-UCD-Forward.

17.Jamie Carr-Three Rock-GK

18.David Harte-Kampong-GK