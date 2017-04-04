GUINNESS PRO12: Andrew Trimble among several players returning from injury for Ulster

Ulster remained hopeful that international winger Andrew Trimble would be in the mix for selection ahead of their return to the Guinness PRO12 this weekend.

Three-quarter Trimble suffered has been out for a month after undergoing surgery on a hand injury sustained against Benetton Treviso.

Louis Ludik

He has been able to train with limited use of the hand, but assistant coach Neil Doak said he was back in the mix against this week ahead of the visit of Cardiff Blues to Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

South African duo Ruan Pienaar and Wiehahn Herbst, who both suffered knocks in Ulster’s win over Newport Gwent Dragons a fortnight ago, are both available as are Louis Ludik and Stuart McCloskey.

They returned from injury last weekend in a useful hit out with Ulster ‘A’ in a challenge game against Leinster ‘A’.

However, lock Peter Browne has suffered a shoulder injury and will be out for up to four weeks.

Stuart McCloskey scores a try for Ulster 'A'

Prop Kyle McCall remains out for up to four weeks but Rodney Ah You is available after being sent off against Dragons and serving a one week ban.

Ulster are looking to make is seven wins on the bounce against the Blues this weekend as well as complete the double over the Welsh side this season having won 35-22 in Cardiff in December.

Sitting in fourth place in the table with four games to go, Doak said it was a case of keeping on winning if they were to achieve their goal.

“We have four games left and if we keep winning them we will make top four, and maybe even squeeze in for a home play-off.”