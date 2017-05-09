NW200: Rider suffers leg fractures in Supersport crash

A rider suffered leg fractures in a crash at the Vauxhall International North West 200 on Tuesday.

Chris Dixon, from Egremont in Cumbria, came off at Black Hill during the Supersport session, as these dramatic pictures show. The session was red flagged as a result.

Fortunately, he did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

A statement issued by the race organisers said: “No.28 Chris Dixon crashed at Black Hill during the Supersport practice session at today’s Vauxhall International North West 200. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, which involve leg fractures and has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.”

