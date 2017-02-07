Blind Date to return... but who’ll replace Cilla?

‘Blind Date’ will return to television screens with a new presenter in 2017.

The much loved programme was a hit with viewers throughout the 1990s and will be revived by Channel 5.

‘Blind Date’ first aired in 1991 and was presented by Cilla Black who sadly passed away in 2015 aged 72.

Cilla Black’s replacement has not yet been confirmed but names linked with the show include Geordie Shore star, Vicky Pattison, singer, Olly Murs, Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan.

The new show is expected to air on Friday nights as opposed to the Saturday tea-time slot it once enjoyed on ITV.