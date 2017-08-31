Eggheads want NI contestants

Popular TV game show, Eggheads, want contestants from Northern Ireland to take part in the up-and-coming new series.
The programme is made by 12 Yard Productions and filming for the 20th series begins in October.
"We know there is a rich heritage of quizzing in Northern Ireland and the teams we've had on from there in the past have proved a great challenge to our quizzing masterminds, the Eggheads, so now we want more teams to apply to put their general knowledge to the test," said a spokesperson.
If you think you've got what it takes to beat the Eggheads, email eggheads@12yard.com.
All applicants must be over 18 years of age and resident in the UK.
Eggheads is broadcast Monday to Friday at 6p.m. on BBC Two.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dromore Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.