Hillsborough Castle to host big weekend of 1950’s-inspired family fun

People are being invited to step back in time at Hillsbourgh Castle this August bank holiday weekend with a series of garden festivities inspired by the 1950s.

The Vintage Family Weekend at the beautiful 100-acre estate - Her Majesty The Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland - will run from Sunday 27 to Monday 28 August and will feature a range of golden era activities for all the family.

“Watch a traditional Punch & Judy show, try your hand at some vintage crafts and games or venture out on a gardens trail to discover what was happening at the castle during the 1950s,” a spokesperson for Historic Royal Palaces said.

“Visitors can take a picnic, enjoy the landscaped grounds and don their best vintage outfits, with prizes being awarded for the best dressed.”

Activities are included as part of the general gardens admission and will run daily from 12pm – 4pm, with family tickets available from £12.

For further information log on to www.hrp.org.uk