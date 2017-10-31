Invite to church’s annual craft fair

Hillsborough Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Craft Fair on Saturday, November 11, 10am - 2pm.
There will be more than 30 stalls selling a variety of craft items, Christmas gifts and food. Admission £2.
Everyone welcome.
