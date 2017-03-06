Five, six, seven, eight...Steps are on their way

Steps return for 2017 with a huge UK & Ireland arena tour, plus a brand-new single and album, marking their twentieth anniversary.

And the hugely popular band will be bringing their live show to the SSE Arena in Belfast on November 14, and they will be joined by The Vengaboys.

Tickets go on sale on Friday March 10.

The band have scored fourteen consecutive top 5 singles, sold over 20 million records and reached Number One with three albums and three singles. They are BRIT award winning and hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out nights at Wembley Arena.

Their riotous and bombastic new single Scared Of The Dark premieres later this week and will be released on Friday March 10th ahead of the new album Tears On The Dancefloor, out Apr 21st. The album features tracks from the biggest songwriters in pop including Ina Wroldsen (Calvin Harris, Britney Spears), Steve Mac (Jess Glynne, Little Mix), TMS (Years & Years, Sigma), Carl Ryden (The Saturdays, David Guetta), Fiona Bevan (1D, 5SOS) and Metrophonic (Cher, Olly Murs). Tears On The Dancefloor marks the band’s first full album of original material since 2000 and is full of huge pop classics that are sure to get everyone back on the dancefloor.

Speaking of the forthcoming album, Steps added: “This is the album we think our fans have been waiting for. It was very important for us to have a hint of the past but to try to blend it into modern day music. We think Steps are a little bit of what everyone needs right now. We can’t wait to take the new album plus all our favourite hits out on the road.”