Banbridge Musical Society’s production of Annie is a success

Banbridge Musical Society’s production of Annie the Musical, staged at the IMC Theatre from November 16-20, was a sell-out success.

For the first time in the Society’s long history, all seats for the six shows were sold before the curtain lifted on opening night.

The principal cast, chorus, musicians and production team enjoyed every minute of the show’s run, and fantastic audiences at the four evening performances and the two matinees helped ensure this was one of the Society’s best shows to date.

Banbridge Musical Society would like to thank everyone who supported this latest production and helped to make it such a great success. The Musical Society now turns its attention to its 2017 Spring Show.

Little Shop of Horrors will be staged from March 28 – April 1 at the IMC Theatre.

Auditions take place on Wednesday December 21 at 7pm in Abercorn Primary School. Anyone who would like further information or who is unable to attend on the 21st should contact 07707 698840.