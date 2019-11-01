Local Democracy Reporters sought for exciting new NI job opportunities

Are you interested in working for this paper and website - and earning up to £22,000?

We are recruiting reporters to cover what goes on at Northern Ireland's local councils in an exciting new way.

As one of our new Local Democracy Reporters, you would be tasked with attending meetings and committees of the council and other democratic institutions to report on the decisions being made in the public's name.

We are looking for reporters who enjoy the buzz of the council chamber, have an eye for a good story and who we can rely on to report what's going on accurately and impartially.

The vacancies cover the following council areas: Derry City and Strabane; Causeway Coast and Glens; Mid and East Antrim; Antrim and Newtownabbey; Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon; Mid Ulster.

If you want to find out more and to apply, click on this link:

https://www.totaljobs.com/job/reporter/jpi-media-publishing-ltd-job88324671