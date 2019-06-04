Pupils get Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award from The Palace From left to right: Karen Pollock, Claire Waring, Rebecca Henry, Emma Boyd, Caitlin Parks, Phebe Redmond and Anna Tinsley. Sarah Dunn, who also received her award, is missing from the photograph Former pupils of Banbridge Academy were presented with their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at a recent ceremony held in Buckingham Palace. Well done to all the girls and their families, it’s such a magnificent achievement. SRC breaks new ground with £15m Banbridge Campus