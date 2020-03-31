Charity answers calls for help as redundancies bite

A Christian charity that supports families in the Dromore area has noticed a sharp rise in requests for help due to widespread redundancies.

Gail Redmond of ‘Via Wings’ in the Co Down town says the charity normally gives out 85 food bags a month to people in need.

“But last week we gave out 105 already, many of which are going to people who are self-isolating,” she told the News Letter.

“One guy who contacted me on Friday, said: ‘I have never asked anyone for help like this before. But I have lost my job and can’t afford to feed my kids right now.’ You could tell that he was absolutely mortified and so humble. So many people have lost their jobs.

“We have told pensioners not to answer their door when we deliver, but one old lady insisted. We told her she shouldn’t be doing that, but she replied: ‘I just want to say thank you’.

“The older generation are so apologetic when asking for help, they all say: ‘I’m sorry to bother you’.”

Via Wings is offering food (deliveries only) and befriending to anyone who is self-isolating, elderly, vulnerable, an NHS employee, key workers, or those financially impacted by Covid-19.

Volunteers observe social distancing guidelines and food is carefully wiped down before being packed. Food and toiletry donations can be made at Eurospar, Supervalu and Vivo in Dromore and Tescos (Boulevard) and Lidl in Banbridge.

Via Wings works with local schools and churches, social workers, care workers and other agencies.“Working in unity is what our grandparents used to do, and that is what we need to get back to doing, caring for each other,” Gail added. “There is no ownership, we are just working together.”

Contact Via Wings on 07946783279, info@viawings.co.uk or on Facebook. A Just Giving page has been set up at the request of regular donors who are self-isolating: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/viawingscovid19