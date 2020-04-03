Coronavirus: DIY face shields

Staying safe at home but determined to play her part in the fight against coronavirus, a craft maker from Lurgan is showing everyone how easy it can be to make face shields from the comfort of their living room.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Allison Millar explained how a desire to ensure medical staff have some form of personal protective equipment (PPE), inspired her to make face shields.

“I had some acetate in the house and I started playing about to see what I could do to help,” said Allison.

“I came up with the idea of face shields and found a simple way to make them. I shared a video showing how it is done on my Facebook page and it has sort of snowballed from there.”

Such is the strength of local support for Allison’s initiative that the goal of creating 10,000 face shields is now in sight.

“It has become a real group effort,” said Allison. “Some people are cutting stuff, while others don’t feel confident enough to do the whole thing themselves but everyone is playing their part and it is great to see.

“We have 5,000 sheets of laminate here, donated by local people, and a further 5,000 bought online that will be delivered soon.

“I am making up packs that will allow people to make 100 face shields just by following the videos on my Facebook page.”

She continued: “To all the volunteers who have given their time, and the businesses who have donated supplies, I wish I could give you all a hug.

“Trying to thank you all isn’t anywhere near enough but the difference everyone is making will not be forgotten.”

Allison also explained how the demand for face shields amongst health care professional has seen many contact her directly.

“Since sharing the video on Facebook I have been contacted by community nurses and ward nurses from hospitals across the North of Ireland and others asking to get their hands on these face shields immediately,” said Allison.

“I am delighted we can all play our part. Our health care professionals are so important in this fight and knowing that we are able to help keep them safe in some small way is fantastic.

“I have set up a Just Giving page in order to fund the purchase of supplies. Even a £1 donation can buy 10 metres of elastic.

“We haven’t been able to touch this money yet, as Just Giving won’t allow a withdrawal in the first 14 days but if people continue to donate materials, or make PayPal or cash donations, any of the money raised will go towards helping our frontline medical staff in another form.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/allison-millar-2

