Coronavirus: Schools open ABC

The Department of Education has published a list of schools that are open for educational supervision of key workers children and vulnerable children.

There are a total of 45 nursery, pre-school, post-primary and primary schools open as of 30th March within the bounds of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Education Minister Peter Weir.

These schools are only open to allow staff to organise remote learning for their pupils and to make provision for supervised learning for these children up to the end of Year 10.

Speaking as the list was published Education Minister Peter Weir said: “Schools are only open as a last resort option for vulnerable children and the children of key workers who cannot be accommodated elsewhere during the day.

“To date the number of children in schools for supervised learning remains low and I am grateful that parents and carers are acting responsibly by sourcing alternative arrangements.

“However, I am aware of a small number of cases where key workers’ children have not been able to access school premises.

We must all play our part in supporting those people who are at the frontline of dealing with this current crisis. I must stress that only one parent/carer needs to be a key worker for the child.”

The Education Minister also said he would urge schools, where possible, to look after critical workers’ children and vulnerable children over the Easter holidays and consider whether weekend provision can be facilitated.

He also paid tribute to the schools who have remained open.

“I greatly appreciate all those schools and their staff who have opened their doors to support these critical workers in what is a worldwide crisis,” he said.

“My Department, together with the Education Authority and other agencies will continue to provide them with support and guidance.”

The Education Authority has also created a school placement request form.

This form is for key workers to request supervised learning for their child in an available school setting if their normal school is not open and can be found online.

The education facilities open as of 30th March within the bounds of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are as follows:

Banbridge Nursery School; Downshire Nursery School (Banbridge); Tandragee Nursery School; Clounagh Junior High School (Portadown); Killicomaine Junior High School; Markethill High School; St Catherine’s College (Armagh); Banbridge Academy; The Royal School, Armagh; St Patrick’s Grammar School (Armagh); Peatlands Playgroup.

Ladybird Lane Day Care (Banbridge); Hardy Memorial Primary School (Richhill); Tandragee Primary School; King’s Park Primary School (Lurgan); Carrick Primary School; Hart Memorial Primary School (Portadown); Killylea Primary School; Clare Primary School; Derryhale Primary School (Dromore); Mountnorris Primary School.

Tullygally Primary School; Dromore Central Primary School; Bleary Primary School; Ballydown Primary School; MIllington Primary School; Dickson Primary School (Lurgan); Drumgor Primary School; Bocombra Primary School (Portadown); Moyallen Primary School; Fair Hill Primary School (Dromore); Clintyclay Primary School (Dungannon).

Tannaghmore Primary School; Mount St Catherine’s Primary School (Armagh); St Mary’s Primary School (Dungannon); St Patrick’s Primary School (Armagh); St Patrick’s Primary School (Craigavon); St Mary’s Primary School (Banbirdge); St Oliver Plunkett Primary School (Loughgall); St Peter’s Primary School (Moy); St Francis Primary School (Lurgan); St Josephs and St James Primary School (Poyntzpass).

Bridge Integrated Primary School (Banbridge); Portadown Integrated Primary School; Saints and Scholars Integrated Primary School (Armagh).

Adam Morton , Local Democracy Reporting Service