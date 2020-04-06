Emergency department split to deal with Coronavirus patients

The Emergency department at Craigavon Area Hospital is being split into two categories - a Respiratory ED and a Non-Respiratory ED.

If you need to attend the Emergency Department and have a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, temperature, flu-like illness or any symptoms associated with COVID-19, go to the Respiratory Emergency Department - just follow the signs.

Craigavon Area Hospital

If you need to attend the Emergency Department and have no symptoms associated with COVID-19, please go to the Non-Respiratory Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital - again just follow the signs.