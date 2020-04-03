Trust plans to offer bereavement packs

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has revealed how it plans to help those families who lose loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows the appearance of Belfast Health and Social Care Trust’s Chief Executive, Dr Cathy Jack, before Stormont’s health committee.

Coronavirus screening at Craigavon Hospital.

Dr Jack told the committee that, within the Belfast Trust, palliative care nurses would write to relatives of those who die with no family present.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust, said it had its own plans for the bereavement service for families who lose loved ones at this time of crisis.

“The Trust is providing all families where a loved one dies with an information pack,” said the spokesperson. “This pack will include a letter on behalf of the team who cared for their loved and will express our sympathies.”

