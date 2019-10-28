These are the top 20 most popular Halloween costume ideas for kids this year

More than half of British families are drawing inspiration from Brexit for their Halloween plans this year, with Boris Johnson named the 'ghastliest figure of the 21st century', according to new research by Beano. Kids are also favouring modern, pop culture outfits to mark the occasion over the classic scary ghosts, witches and vampires. If you are still deciding what to dress up, here are the top 20 most topical costume choices this year, as chosen by British kids aged between six and 14.

1. Pennywise the clown from IT 2 Chosen by 23 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Spiderman Chosen by 18 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. The Joker Chosen by 18 per cent Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

4. Baby Shark Chosen by 13 per cent Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

View more