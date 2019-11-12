You and your dog can wear matching knitwear this winter - here's where to buy it

Now the cold weather has arrived, Misguided has launched a collection of matching cosy roll neck jumpers for owners and their dogs this winter season. The jumpers are available for a variety of different dog breeds, including Chihuahua, Jack Russell, Yorkie and Beagle, and include a number of festive knits. Will be you buying one to match with your furry friend?

1. White roll neck Price: 12.00 GBP Misguided other Buy a Photo

2. Adult white roll neck Price: 12.00 GBP MIsguided other Buy a Photo

3. Stone roll neck Price: 12.00 GBP Misguided other Buy a Photo

4. Adult stone roll neck Price: 25.00 GBP Misguided other Buy a Photo

View more