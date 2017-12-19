£70,000 flood alleviation scheme complete

Work has been completed on a £70,000 scheme to help reduce the risk of flooding to approximately 25 properties in the Woodvale area of Dromara.

There have been a number of flooding incidents in the Co Down village over the years, most notably during August 2008 when the River Lagan burst its banks and a number of properties were affected.

The five-week programme of works along a stretch of the waterway near Woodvale consisted of: Removal of an existing weir; Replacement of an old accommodation bridge with a precast concrete box culvert; Realignment of the river channel, bank protection measures and raising ground levels at the location of the weir.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure confirmed that the project is now complete.