After he was found lying drunk on a road in Lurgan a 28-year-old man abused police and ambulance staff who tried to help him.

Christopher Wright, Lurgantarry, Lurgan, admitted three charges when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were disorderly behaviour on November 8 this year, indecent behaviour and resisting a constable.

For each offence he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard that at approximately 3am police were in the Taghnevan area they saw a man lying on the road.

They managed to rouse him but he was heavily intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

He became abusive to police and ambulance staff before urinating on the ground in front of them.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client’s behaviour this night was far from acceptable.

He added that Wright had been a friend’s home and had been walking home. He was extremely drunk.

Mr Downey said his client would offer his apologies to police and the ambulance staff.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it had been on the news that a young man who had decided to walk home had frozen to death on the road.

He added that people had turned up to help Wright but he had threatened them and his behaviour was ‘disgusting’.

The judge was also told that Wright was now a father and told him that being a ‘foul mouthed drunk’ was not an example to set to his child.