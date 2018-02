A 20-year-old man charged with driving a tractor while he was disqualified will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At last Friday’s court a barrister representing Thomas Savage, Drumlin Road, Craigavon, said he would be pleading guilty to two charges.

He is accused of driving while disqualified on October 20 and without having insurance.

The case was adjourned until March 2 to obtain a pre-sentence report.