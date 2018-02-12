Admitted stealing West Ham football top from freight firm

While working in a postal business a 23-year-old man stole a West Ham football top belonging to a freight company.

Tiernan McKeown, Drumellan Gardens, Craigavon, admitted three charges when he appeared last Wednesday at the local court.

He was accused that on a date unknown between August 1 and October 13 last year he stole a West Ham football top belonging to Express Freight, Craigavon.

McKeown elected to have the matter dealt with at magistrates’ level and pleaded guilty. His solicitor indicated that there would be guilty pleas to two further charges.

One is that on August 30 last year while being a person engaged in the business of a postal operation intentionally opened a postal packet.

The second is unlawful possession of a class B drug. Ketamine, on October 12.

The case was adjourned until March 7 to for a report.