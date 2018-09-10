Air ambulance tasked to Dromore after person injured in fall

The air ambulance was tasked to Dromore, Co Down this afternoon following a report that a person had fallen from a height at residential premises in the area.

One person was injured in the incident, which occurred at an address near Diamond Road.

The air ambulance (archive pic)

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call out to the incident shortly after 1:50pm.

“NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic and one emergency ambulance crew to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transported by land Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

The NIAS said they were unable to give any further details about the injured party.