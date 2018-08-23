Appeal for missing 12-year-old boy

Police have issued a missing person appeal for a 12-year-old boy.

They said they are ‘becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing twelve-year-old Patrick Connors’.

Patrick is described as being of slight build, approximately 4’7 in height, with short brown hair, blue eyes and having a Southern Irish accent.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, grey hoodie, blue T-shirt and black Nike trainers.

Patrick Connors is known to frequent the Newry and Portadown areas and in particular Rushmere Shopping Centre.

He will also use public transport.

If you have any information regarding Patrick’s current whereabouts please contact Lurgan Police on 101, quoting reference number 449 of 23/8/18.