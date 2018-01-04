A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged arson attack at Craigavon Area Hospital on Wednesday night.

Read more: Ongoing crisis at Craigavon’s Area Hospital

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows posted on social media that at around 6pm, an industrial bin was set on fire at a loading bay at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Mr Burrows said that this was close to critical departments at the hospital.

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has commended the emergency services for their swift action in dealing with the attempted arson attack.

Commenting the Assembly member said: “I am glad that due to the swift action of the Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI, an attempted arson attack at Craigavon Area Hospital was halted.

I understand that the incident took place at the pharmacology lab and there was significant damage to equipment. Thankfully any risk posed to staff and further damage to this unit was averted last night. Praise must be given to the Fire and Rescue Service who dealt with the matter efficiently and to the PSNI who have made a subsequent arrest.

“This sinister incident has come at a time when our health service is under incredible pressure. It defies logic that someone would seek to destroy our local hospital. Today I am meeting with the Health Trust to discuss the recent crisis.”