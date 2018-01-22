Banbridge District’s fundraising breakfast

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has congratulated Banbridge Orange District on another successful fundraising breakfast.

Held in Banbridge Orange Hall, this year the money raised was going to the Drew Nelson Legacy Fund.

Drew Nelson passed away in 2016 after a short battle with cancer and had been the Grand Secretary for 12 years from 2004.

The Legacy Project is an initiative to secure the future of the Orange by attracting new members, expanding the student accommodation offering where young people can live, study and interact together.

Each year the Orange District hold a fundraiser breakfast for a worthy cause and the Upper Bann representative has commended them for choice of charity and thanked the large numbers who attended.

Speaking after attending the fundraiser, Carla Lockhart said, “I want to congratulate Banbridge District on another successful breakfast. It is testimony to them how well supported this is and the support of the local community helps raise funds for worthy causes.

“This year the choice of the Drew Nelson Legacy Trust is a worthy choice. Drew contributed so much to the Orange Order through his lifetime and was someone who had a vision for the future. It is right that this continues as fitting tribute to him.

“I have no doubt this now annual event will continue to go from strength to strength and I commend the District Master and Officers for their hard work and dedication to this.”