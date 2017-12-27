Became involved in street disturbance with police

Two men who were involved in a street disturbance with police were given community service last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were Aaron Graham (32), whose address was given as Princess Gardens, Portadown, and Adam Metcalfe (19), Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown.

Both had pleaded guilty to assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour on August 5 this year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain pre-sentence reports.

The court heard that in High Street, Portadown police were dealing with a disturbance at around 2am when the two defendants became involved.

One officer was trying to push Graham away and the defendant said ‘what are you going to do about it’.

He was acting in an aggressive manner and the officer had the honest belief that he was going to be hit by the defendant.

Another policeman told Metcalfe three times to stay back but he punched the constable on the side of the face.

The officer had to use his baton and the defendant had to be taken to the ground.

There was a record in respect of Metcalfe but nothing for Graham.

A barrister representing both defendants said alcohol was involved and both were staggering because they were drunk.

He added that both of the pre-sentence reports were positive.

Deputy District Judge Joe Rice said both of them were apologetic when sobriety kicked in.

He sentenced them to 50 hours of community service.