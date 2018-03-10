Big party planned for Elsa McBurney’s eighth birthday

A special birthday party to celebrate Elsa McBurney turning eight years old is planned for Sunday (March 11) and everyone is welcome.

It is being held from 4pm at Banbridge Rugby Club and is set to be a fantastic fun day with lots of exciting things planned for all the family.

Brave Elsa finished her latest round of chemotherapy recently but she was back in hospital over the weekend after having a temperature.

She received a blood transfusion and a course of antibiotics and her parents are hopeful that she will be out for her birthday, which is on March 8.

In lieu of presents for her eighth birthday, Elsa will be raising money for some very worthwhile charities, The Gavin Glynn Foundation; The Boom Foundation; Angel wishes and Cure4cam.

There will be Jolly Jumps inflatables, vortex, swings, rodeo bull, craft stalls, live entertainment, craft fairs and lots of outdoor catering. There will also be a disco, face painting and much more,

A Facebook page has been set up for the party - for more information see “Elsa’s Birthday 11th March”.