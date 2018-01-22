Big turnout for funding fair

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart has thanked all those who attended a funding fair for voluntary/community groups that she hosted recently in Craigavon Civic Centre.

The event, which was attended by more than 100 people, was supported by local funders Halifax, Children in Need, SOAR, ABC Council, Sports Forum, Big Lottery and the Heritage Lottery.

Speaking after the event, Ms Lockhart said: “I want to thank all those who attended this event and made it such a success. Without the funding many of our community/voluntary groups just could not function. The numbers attending this event blew me away and demonstrated the great need there is for additional funds to help meet the needs of communities. Every funder was inundated with queries and I want to thank them for their time and patience in dealing with all the enquiries that came their way.”

The DUP representative added: “I was overwhelmed with the interest in this and will follow up with all those who did express their interest but could not get along. There is plenty of funding available and I would urge any group who hasn’t yet made enquiries to contact my office and I will ensure you get pointed in the right direction.”