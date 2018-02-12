Brother of missing Dromore man Oliver McAfee to travel to Israel to help in search

The brother of missing Dromore man Oliver McAfee is to travel to Israel to assist in the search for the missing Co Down man.

Mr McAfee, a gardener who was originally from Dromore but who lives in Chelmsford, was last seen on November 21 when cycling on the Israel National Trail.

All his belongings have been found in the desert.

Friends and family have been raising funds to send someone to Israel to assist in the search and to raise awareness with media interviews.

A message on Facebook said they were “so overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone” and urged people to continue donating.

“We are planning to get Matt, Oliver’s brother, over to Israel next Friday/Saturday for around a week and there will be a busy schedule planned,” it said.

Oliver’s sister-in-law Angela McAfee told the News Letter: “We have been able to arrange for Matt to travel out to Israel, later this week for a week, thanks to the generosity of so many people.

“We are in the process of setting up meetings and a busy schedule for him while he is there.”

Josephine Fletcher, a friend who attends the Oasis Church in Chelmsford with Oliver, told the News Letter: “Obviously it’s really hard to have a member of our church family missing – but we’re all hopeful, and praying and declaring God’s goodness over this situation.

“We have faith that Ollie will be found safe and well.”