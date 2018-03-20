£2m retail development to bring 40 new jobs

Work is progressing on a £2 million retail development in Dromore that will create around 40 new full and part-time jobs in the area.

The man behind the ambitious project, local businessman Chris McDonald, says the new Moundview Eurospar store is on schedule to open on May 28.

The existing filling station and Spar store at Hillsborough Road, Dromore.

Mr McDonald is transforming the site of his existing retail outlet and filling station at Hillsborough Road with the creation of a new almost 6,000 sq/ft shop that will include a butchery, deli, sandwich bar and hot food counter.

The filling station aspect of the project will take a further few weeks to complete, with the fuel pumps being out of use from May 21 until early July to facilitate the installation of new fuel tanks and pumps.

“Unfortunately we’ll not be able to offer customers fuel for four or five weeks, but the site will be getting brand new pumps, brand new underground fuel storage tanks and a brand new canopy. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by July 5,” Mr McDonald explained.

The 47-year-old Dromore businessman, who has been working in retail since he was 16, continued: “We have joined in a partnership with Hendersons to supply the new store and we are excited about the development and about the future of the business.

“We are creating about 40 new jobs and are advertising the positions this week. There is quite a range of jobs on offer, from management positions to food production roles and customer service posts.”

Mr McDonald confirmed that the existing 1,700 sq/ft Spar store will be demolished once work on the new premises is complete.

Welcoming the progress of the new development, local councillor, Alderman Paul Rankin said: “I’m glad to see any new investment in the town and the provision of more jobs for the Dromore area.”