32 new jobs created as three new retailers open at The OUTLET

A total of 32 new jobs have been created at The OUTLET in Banbridge as the shopping destination announces the arrival of three new stores in the run-up to the festive shopping period.

Representing an investment of £500k, the stores include The Beauty Outlet, the fastest growing beauty retailer in the UK and the brand’s first store on the island of Ireland, along with men’s fashion store Jack & Jones and local home textiles company, Ulster Weavers.

The significant investment coincides with a number of further developments at The OUTLET, including the installation of a new mall covering to provide a sheltered walkway for shoppers and a new guest services suite, comprising of a team of advisors that will provide customers with help and guidance.

Chris Nelmes, Centre Manager, The OUTLET said: “The investment of The Beauty Outlet, Jack & Jones and Ulster Weavers closely follows the announcement of a number of other stores that have recently joined us at The Outlet.

“I am certain the stores will be very welcome additions to our ever-expanding offer and for shoppers who visit us over the busy Christmas period.

“There has been significant investment made in The OUTLET since The Lotus Group bought the scheme in 2016. As a result, the centre has enjoyed a 19% increase in footfall and a 14% increase in sales since April 2016.

“The new mall covering was installed in response to a customer improvement survey and we plan to announce a number of other developments in 2018, demonstrating continued investment to enhance the consumer’s shopping experience at The OUTLET.

The new stores will join existing retailers such as Nike Factory Store, Next Outlet, Marks & Spencer Outlet, Calvin Klein, L.K. Bennett and ProCook.

With over 1,500 free car and coach parking spaces and late-night shopping throughout the festive period, The OUTLET is the perfect place for savvy Christmas shoppers, with reductions of up to 70% off recommended retail prices available. Located in Banbridge, Co. Down, directly beside the main A1 Belfast to Dublin road, The OUTLET makes picking up big brand bargains easy.

For more information on The OUTLET and its many leading brand retailers, visit www.the-outlet.co.uk, facebook.com/outletbanbridge or follow @outletbanbridge on Twitter.