Intense competition at 51st Castlewellan Show

Competition was intense in the various livestock and equine classes at the 51st Castlewellan Show.
The one-day farming showcase-billed as one of the largest agricultural events in Ireland – attracted thousands of visitors and exhibitors to the heart of the Mournes.
Toast of the cattle parade was the senior Charolais bull Harestone Jackson owned by Joe Wilson and sons Keith, Alan and Neill from Newry. Purchased at the Stirling Bull Sales in 2016 for 12,000gns, he has been shown three times this summer, and collected the interbreed honours at Armagh and Newry.
Scottish judge Gerald Smith praised the quality of cattle on display at Castlewellan. “The overall champion is tremendous bull with great breed character. He is long, clean and well fleshed, and considering his size and weight, he walks well on good legs and feet.”
Runner-up was the British Blue champion, the October 2009 cow Castleprench Dellia Empire, shown by Oliver McGuinness from County Londonderry. “This is a very correct senior cow. She has breed character, good length, and width over the shoulder,” added the judge.
A Jersey cow from the Fleming Family’s noted Potterswalls Herd at Seaforde scooped top honours in the dairy interbreed line-up. The English-bred fourth calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo joined the herd last autumn, and was reserve interbreed champion at Balmoral Show in May.
Judge Alan Timbrell from Gloucestershire awarded the reserve ribbons to the Holstein leader Damm Goldfish Fay EX91, bred and exhibited by George and David Simpson from Lisburn.
The Hanthorn family from Tynan in County Armagh reigned supreme in the sheep section. Their Texel shearling ewe caught the eye of Scotsman Jimmy Sinclair who described her as a tremendous female with exceptional breed character. “This ewe has great ring presence, coupled with good conformation.”
Claiming the reserve award in the interbreed line-up was a Rouge de L’Ouest shearling ewe exhibited by Alison Graham from Antrim. This one was reserve breed champion at Balmoral Show.
Castlewellan was the venue for the final of the hotly contested Danske Bank and NISA Sheep Championship. Qualifiers from the various shows were competing for a share of the prize fund.
The overall champion came from William McAllister’s Artnagullion flock at Kells, County Antrim. This two-crop Charollais ewe was champion at Balmoral, Ballymoney, Ballymena and Omagh. She also scooped the interbreed spoils at Ballymena and Omagh. A three-crop Charollais ewe from the same flock claimed the second reserve title in the competition. Both ewes had qualified at Ballymoney Show in early June.
Naomi Ardis from Hilltown took the reserve Danske Bank and NISA award with a Texel ewe.
Show chairlady Fiona Patterson, and secretary Jackie Fitzpatrick, were delighted with the success of this year’s show. “It has been a fantastic day with an outstanding crowd,” commented Fiona Patterson, who is also chair of the Northern Ireland Shows Association.
“The weather has been fantastic, and there has been a great atmosphere around the showgrounds from early morning.”
Results from the 51st Castlewellan Show:
CATTLE
Linden Foods Supreme Beef Championship: Joe Wilson and Sons (Charolais). Reserve: A McGuinness (British Blue).
Ulster Bank Silver Cow for the champion dairy cow in show: Fleming Family (Jersey). Reserve: David Simpson (Holstein).
National Milk Records Junior Dairy Heifer Championship: Fleming Family (Jersey).
Lakeland Senior Dairy Heifer Championship: Beechgrove Holsteins.
Altech Junior Dairy Cow In-Milk Championship: Fleming Family.
United Feeds Senior Dairy Cow In-Milk Championship: Fleming Family.
Qualifiers for the Thompson Feeds and NISA Dairy Cow Championship: David Simpson, Corringham Windbrook Juice EX92; David Simpson, Damm Goldfish Faye EX91.
Jim Drayne Memorial Native and Any Other Beef Breed Championship: Richard and Fiona McKeown (Beef Shorthorn). Reserve: Marcus Murdock (Hereford).
Britmilk Beef Calf Championship: 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown (Beef Shorthorn) ; 2, WD and JA Connolly (Charolais); 3, JCB Commercials (Commercial Beef).
EDA Media Ltd Interbreed Pedigree Young Bull Championship: 1, WD and JD Hazelton (Simmental); 2, WD and JA Connolly (Charolais); 3, Jalex Herd (Limousin).
Bank of Ireland Beef Heifer Championship: 1, Jalex Herd (Limousin); 2, William and Gemma Hetherington (British Blue); 3, Connor and Ryan Mulholland (Limousin).
John Thompson and Sons Ltd Beef Pairs Championship – 1, Jalex Herd (Limousin); 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland (Limousin); 3, WD and JA Connolly (Charolais).
Qualifiers for Linden Foods and NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship: Jalex Herd (Limousin); William and Gemma Hetherington (British Blue).
Qualifier for the Bank of Ireland and NISA Junior Bull Championship: WD and JA Connolly (Charolais); and William and Gemma Hetherington (British Blue).
Dairy Cattle
Champion: Fleming Family. Reserve: David Simpson.
Best Jersey: Fleming Family.
Best Holstein: David Simpson.
Best Exhibitor-Bred: David Simpson.
Best Young Handler: Ailsa Fleming.
Junior handler, aged 14 to 25-years-old – 1, Ailsa Fleming; 2, Tom McKnight; 3, Lauren Kelly.
Heifer, born on or after 01/04/17 – 1, Fleming Family.
Maiden or in-calf heifer, born on or before 31/03/17 – 1, Beechgrove Holsteins; 2, Fleming Family.
Cow in-milk, in second lactation – 1, Fleming Family.
Senior cow in-milk – 1, Fleming Family; 2, and 3, David Simpson.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, David Simpson; 2, Fleming Family.
Simmental
Champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Andrew Clarke.
Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton.
Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Andrew Clarke.
Junior bull, born in 2017 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JD Hazelton
Limousin
Champion: Jim Quail. Reserve: Connor and Ryan Mulholland.
Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 - 1, Jim Quail; 2, Broadhooks Cattle Co.
Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, and 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 3, Jalex Herd.
Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Jalex Herd; 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 3, Stephen McGookin.
Senior bull, born on or before 31/12/16 – 1, DG Green and Sons.
Junior bull, born in 2017 – 1, Jalex Herd; 2, Stephen McGookin; 3, James and Sam Martin.
Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Broadhooks Cattle Co.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jalex Herd; 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 3, Stephen McGookin.
Charolais
Champion: Joe Wilson and Sons. Reserve: WD and JA Connolly.
Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.
Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly; 3, Leanne Titterington.
Heifer, born in 2017- 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.
Senior bull, born or before 31/12/16 – 1, Joe Wilson and Sons.
Junior bull, born in 2017- 1, WD and JA Connolly.
Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly; 3, Sam Ritchie.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JA Connolly.
Hereford
Champion: Marcus Murdock. Reserve: James Graham.
Cow, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, David Smyth; 2, J and K Taggart; 3, Kathryn Greenaway.
Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Marcus Murdock; 2, J and K Taggart; 3, Greer Watson.
Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 31/08/17 – 1, Tracey Morton; 2, James Graham; 3, Colin McCord.
Senior bull, born on or before 31/12/16 – 1, James Graham.
Junior bull, born between 01/01/17 and 31/08/17 – 1, AJ Farms Ltd.
Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, James Graham; 2, and 3, RM Richmond.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, RM Richmond; 2, James Graham; 3, Tracey Morton.
British Blonde
Champion: Norman McKnight. Reserve: Johnston Farms.
Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Johnston Farms; 2, Gerard Stranney.
Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Norman McKnight; 2, William McElroy; 3, Johnston Farms.
Junior bull, born in 2017 – 1, and 2, Norman McKnight; 3, Johnston Farms.
Young handler, under 14-years-old – 1, Eddie Mercer; 2, Matthew Mercer; 3, Ryan Stranney.
Young handler, aged 14 to 23-years-old – 1, Victoria Johnston.
Aberdeen Angus
Champion: James Porter. Reserve: Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.
Cow, born on or before 31/12/14 - 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.
Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, James Porter; 2, Eric and Judith McCelland; 3, Emily Peters.
Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, Freddie Davidson; 3, Gareth Vogan.
Senior bull – 1, James Porter; 2, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.
Junior bull – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.
Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, James Porter; 3, Gareth Vogan.
British Blue
Champion: A McGuinness. Reserve: Jonathan Neill.
Junior bull – 1, Paul Elwood; 2, Jason Edgar; 3, Basil Dougherty.
Heifer, born between 01/10/16 and 16/07/17 – 1, William and Gemma Hetherington; 2, Trevor Dodds; 3, James and Sam Martin.
Heifer, born between 01/10/15 and 30/09/16 – 1, Jonathan Neill; 2, and 3, Ivan and Corina Gordon.
Cow, born on or before 30/09/15 – 1, A McGuinness; 2, Basil Dougherty.
Bull calf, under one-year-old – 1, Martin McGinn; 2, James and Sam Martin.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Ivan and Corina Gordon; 2, William and Gemma Hetherington.
Saler
Champion: B and P O’Kane. Reserve: PJ Maginn and Sons.
Cow – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, PJ Maginn and Sons.
Heifer, born on or before 31/12/16 – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, PJ Maginn and Sons.
Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, B and P O’Kane; 3, Seamus Connell.
Junior bull – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell.
Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, B and P O’Kane.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell; 3, B and P O’Kane.
Group of three, property of exhibitor – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell; 3, B and P O’Kane.
Best NI-bred Saler – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, and 3, PJ Maginn and Sons.
European Angus
Champion: David Lester. Reserve: Andrew Magowan and Family.
Cow, any age – 1, and 2, Andrew Magowan and Family.
Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, David Lester.
Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Andrew Magowan and Family.
Beef Shorthorn
Champion: Duncan McDowell. Reserve: Richard and Fiona McKeown.
Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Duncan McDowell; 2, Denise Bailie.
Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown; 2, Kenny Baxter; 3, Johnny Peters.
Senior bull – 1, James Sloan.
Junior bull – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown.
Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown.
Commercial Beef
Champion: Callaghan Family. Reserve: Robert Miller.
Calf, male or female, born in 2018 – 1, John Killen; 2, Mark McConville.
Male calf, under one-year-old – 1, Robert Miller.
Heifer calf, under one-year-old – 1, Robert Miller; 2, John Killen.
Heifer, over one-year-old – 1, Callaghan Family; 2, JCB Commercials; 3, WD and DW Jordan.
Bullock, over one-year-old – 1, Martin McGinn.
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Robert Miller; 2, JCB Commercials.
Irish Moiled
Champion: N and M Moilies. Reserve: Robert Boyle.
Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 - 1, Robert Boyle; 2, N and M Moilies.
Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/17– 1, N and M Moilies; 2, Robert Boyle; 3, Violet McKeown.
Bull, born on or before 31/08/17- 1, Robert Boyle; 2, Brian O’Kane.
Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, 2, and 3, N and M Moilies.
Dexter
Champion: Castlescreen Farms. Reserve: Bloomer Family.
Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, Bloomer Family; 2, Castlescreen Farms; 3, Willeen Montgomery.
Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/17 – 1, Willeen Montgomery; 2, Ross McCalmont; 3, Bloomer Family.
Bull, born on or before 31/12/17 – 1, Castlescreen Farms; 2, Bloomer Family.
Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, Bloomer Family; 2, Willeen Montgomery.
Native Breed
Champion: Arnold Pearson. Reserve: Arnold Pearson.
Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/17 – 1, and 2, Arnold Pearson.
Bull, born on or before 31/08/17 – 1, Arnold Pearson.
Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, Kenneth Dodds.
Junior handlers
Handler, aged 8 to 13 years-old – 1, Victoria Workman; 2, Molly Bradley; 3, Kile Diamond.
Handler, aged 14 to 18 years-old – 1, Mark Reid; 2, Andrew Hamill; 3, Bradley Graham.
SHEEP
Danske Bank and NISA Sheep Championship Final: William McAllister (Charollais). Reserve: Naomi Ardis (Texel). Second Reserve: William McAllister (Charollais).
Danske Bank Interbreed Sheep Champions of the Show: Hanthorn Family (Texel). Reserve: Alison Graham (Rouge de l’Ouest).
Interbreed Group of Three - 1, S and J Kerr (Rouge de L’Ouest); 2, Jim Bell (Charollais) ; 3, Elizabeth McAllister (Beltex).
Pair of Ewe Lambs - 1, William McAllister (Charollais); 2, Alastair Gault (Texel) ; 3, Jim and Ann Fletcher (Hampshire Down).
Fleece Competition
Perth Type, Newton Stewart or Mourne Blackface fleece – 1, Sam McConnell; 2, Dale McConnell.
Hampshire Down, Suffolk or Dorset Down fleece – 1, Sam McConnell; 2, Dale McConnell.
Texel, Ile de France, Vendeen, Charollais, Rouge de L’Ouest or Beltex fleece – 1, Sam McConnell; 2, Dale McConnell.
Border Leicester, Bluefaced Leicester, Mules, Greyface, North Country Cheviot or Lleyn fleece – 1, Dale McConnell; 2, Sam McConnell.
Rare or minority breed fleece – 1, Oliver Cairns; 2, Oliver Cairns.
Border Leicester
Champion: J Aiken. Reserve: J Aiken
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, and 2, J Aiken; 3, AJ Graham
Shearling ewe -1, 2, and 3, J Aiken.
Ram lamb – 1, J Aiken
Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, J Aiken.
Hampshire Down
Champion: Sean Doyle. Reserve: Jim and Ann Fletcher
Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Peter Lawson
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Peter Lawson; 2, Sean Doyle
Shearling ewe – 1, Hannah Robinson; 2, Sean Doyle; 3, Peter Lawson
Ram lamb – 1, Jim and Ann Fletcher; 2, Trevor Todd; 3, Jim and Ann Fletcher
Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Jim and Ann Fletcher; 3, Hannah Robinson
Novice breeder – 1, Trevor Todd; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Peter Lawson
Group of three, property of exhibitor – 1, Peter Lawson
Group of four, property of exhibitor – 1, Peter Lawson
Young handler, under 14-years-old – 1, Trevor Todd; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Daniel Doyle
Texel
Champion: WI and BE Hanthorn. Reserve: A Gault
Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, A Gault; 2, Michael and Jack Tumelty; 3, Gareth Tumelty
Shearling ram – 1, Henry Gamble; 2, A Gault ; 3, J Watson
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Naomi Ardis; 2, A Gault; 3, Henry Gamble
Shearling ewe – 1, WI and BE Hanthorn; 2, Henry Gamble; 3, Naomi Ardis
Ram lamb – 1, A Gault; 2, Paul O’Connor; 3, Naomi Ardis
Ewe lamb – 1, A Gault; 2, WI and BE Hanthorn; 3, Naomi Ardis
Gimmer – 1, WI and BE Hanthorn; 2, Henry Gamble; 3, Naomi Ardis
Suffolk
Champion: James Alexander. Reserve: Rachel Armour
Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Rachel Armour
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Rachel Armour; 2, S Doyle and Sons; 3, Christopher McClurg
Shearling ewe – 1, S Doyle and Sons; 2, Rachel Armour
Ram lamb – 1, Karl Gilchrist; 2, Dan Gilchrist; 3, Ewan McCracken
Ewe lamb – 1, James Alexander; 2, and 3, James Alexander
Pair of lambs – 1, Christopher McClurg
Bluefaced Leicester
Champion: Hayley Graham. Reserve: Kenneth Dodds
Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Kenneth Dodds
Shearling ewe – 1, 2, and 3, Kenneth Dodds.
Ram lamb – 1, and 2, Hayley Graham; 3, Paul O’Connor
Ewe lamb – 1, 2, and 3, Hayley Graham
Kerryhill
Champion: Kerry Angus. Reserve: Wallace Clarke
Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Thomas Latimer
Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Wallace Clarke
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, RJ McCauley; 2, and 3, Kerry Angus
Shearling ewe – 1, Kerry Angus; 2, Patrick Smyth; 3, Wallace Clarke
Ram lamb – 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, Kerry Angus; 3, A and M McConnell
Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Wallace Clarke; 3, Kerry Angus
Group of Three – 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, Thomas Latimer
Young Handler under 11yrs – 1, Shea O’Connor; 2, Aoife Smyth; 3, Fionn O’Connor
Young Hander over 11yrs – 1, Adam McConnell ; 2, Matthew McConnell ; 3, Alice Cochrane
Charollais
Champion: William McAllister. Reserve: Kenny and Geoffrey Malcolmson
Shearling ram and older – 1, Kenny and Geoffrey Malcolmson; 2, Drew Cowan; 3, Jim Bell
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, and 2, William McAllister; 3, Jim Bell
Shearling ewe – 1, William McAllister 2, and 3, Jim Bell
Ram lamb – 1, David Cromie; 2, Rebecca McBratney ; 3, David Cromie
Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, William McAllister; 3, Kenny and Geoffrey Malcolmson
Rouge de L’Ouest
Champion: AJ Graham. Reserve: S and J Kerr
Ram, one-year-old and upwards – 1, and 2, S and J Kerr; 3, W and A Dickson
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, S and J Kerr; 2, and 3, AJ Graham
Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, AJ Graham; 3, S and J Kerr
Ewe lamb – 1, AJ Graham; 2, S and J Kerr; 3, W and A Dickson
Ram lamb – 1, and 2, AJ Graham; 3, W and A Dickson
Mourne Blackface
Champion: Ciaran Killen. Reserve: Branagan Bros
Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Niall Brown
Shearling ram – 1, Desi Sloan; 2, Grant Bros; 3, Rian O’Hare
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Ciara Killen; 2, Branagan Bros; 3, Rian O’Hare
Shearling ewe – 1, Branagan Bros; 2, Desmond Sloan; 3, Ciaran Killen
Ram lamb – 1, Ciaran Killen; 2, Desmond Sloan; 3, Branagan Bros
Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Niall Brown; 3, Ciaran Killen
Pair of ewe lambs – 1, Niall Brown; 2, Ciaran Killen; 3, Grant Bros
Ewe and lambs – 1, Cowan Bros; 2, Branagan Bros; 3, Nial Brown
Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Niall Brown; 2, Ciaran Killen; 3, Branagan Bros
Newtonstewart Blackface
Champion: Grant Bros. Reserve: Colm McAteer
Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Kevin McCullough; 2, Dermot and Oisin Kelly; 3, Barry Rodgers
Shearling ram – 1, Kevin McCullough; 2, J and P Murray; 3, Seamus and James Fegan
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Graham Wallace; 2, J and P Murray; 3, Seamus and James Fegan
Shearling ewe – 1, Colm McAteer; 2, Colm McAteer; 3, Graham Wallace
Ram lamb – 1, Seamus and James Fegan; 2, and 3, J and P Murray
Ewe lamb – 1, Grant Bros; 2, Colm McAteer ; 3, Seamus and James Fegan
Group of three – 1, Kevin McCullough; 2, J and P Murray; 3, Colm McAteer
Dorset
Champion: Ellen McClure. Reserve: Ellen McClure
Shearling ewe – 1, Ellen McClure; 2, Kyle Bradshaw
Ram lamb –1, and 2, Ellen McClure
Ewe lamb – 1, Ellen McClure 2, and 3, Kyle Bradshaw
Beltex
Champion: Elizabeth McAllister. Reserve: David Brown
Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, David Brown; 2, J Ferguson
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, David Brown
Shearling ewe – 1, Elizabeth McAllister; 2, David Brown; 3, Elizabeth McAllister
Ram lamb – 1, Elizabeth McAllister; 2, J Ferguson; 3, Elizabeth McAllister
Ewe lamb – 1, Elizabeth McAllister; 2, David Brown; 3, Elizabeth McAllister
Mules
Champion: Pauline, Maureen and Abigail Davey
Two year old and upwards – 1, Pauline, Maureen and Abigail Davey
Lleyn
Champion: Charles and Andrew Kennedy. Reserve: Barry Latimer
Ram, two shear and upwards – 1. Charles & Andrew Kennedy 2. Barry Latimer 3. Charles & Andrew Kennedy
Shearling ram – 1, Barry Latimer; 2, and 3, Charles and Andrew Kennedy
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 2, Aidan McConville; 3, Fiona Cunningham
Shearling ewe – 1, Barry Latimer; 2, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 3, Robert and Eileen Edwards
Ram lamb -1, Barry Latimer; 2, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 3, Barry Latimer
Ewe lamb – 1, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 2, Barry Latimer; 3, Charles and Andrew Kennedy
Zwartbles
Champion: A and R Megarrell. Reserve: Cyril Cromie
Ram, any age – 1, Catherine McCracken; 2, Elaine Anderson
Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Mary Cashel; 2, Dean Cashel; 3, Elaine Anderson
Shearling ewe – 1, A and R Megarrell; 2, Melvyn Dorman; 3, Elaine Anderson
Ram lamb – 1, A and R Megarrell ; 2, Jack Owens; 3, Mary Cashel
Ewe lamb – 1, Liam Campbell; 2, Dean and Mary Cashel; 3, A and R Megarrell
Pair – 1, and 2, Dean Cashel; 3, Cyril and Denise Cromie
Group of three – 1, A and R Megarrell ; 2 ,Dean Cashel; 3, Elaine Anderson
Young handler, aged 8 to 14-years-old – 1, Mark Norris; 2, Ella Cashel; 3, Quinn McCracken
Any other Breed
Ram, any age – 1, A and J Carson; 2, and 3, Michael and Elaine Boyle.
Ewe, any age – 1, Liam Campbell; 2, and 3, A and J Carson
Ram lamb – 1, A and J Carson ; 2, and 3, L Jamison
Ewe lamb – 1, A and J Carson; 2, Liam Campbell; 3, A and J Carson
Rare Breeds
Champion: Rebecca McBratney. Reserve: S Kerr
Ram, any age – 1, S Kerr; 2, RJ McCauley; 3, S Kerr
Ewe, any age – 1, Rebecca McBratney
Shearling ewe – 1, Rebecca McBratney; 2, RJ McCauley
Ram lamb – 1, Rebecca McBratney; 2, RJ McCauley
Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Rebecca McBratney; 3, RJ McCauley
Butcher’s Lambs
Champion: Branagan Bros. Reserve: Elizabeth McAllister
Pen of three lambs by continental sire – 1.,Branagan Bros; 2, Elizabeth McAllister
Young handlers
Handler, up to 10-years-old – 1, Sarah Gilchrist; 2, Jack Graham; 3, Kieran Gilchrist
Handler, aged 10 to 14-years-old – 1, Jake Wells; 2, Sophie McAllister; 3, Christopher McClurg