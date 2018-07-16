Intense competition at 51st Castlewellan Show

Competition was intense in the various livestock and equine classes at the 51st Castlewellan Show.

The one-day farming showcase-billed as one of the largest agricultural events in Ireland – attracted thousands of visitors and exhibitors to the heart of the Mournes.

Ian Pollock, right, Lakeland Dairies, and judge Alan Trimbrell, are pictured with dairy young handler winner Ailsa Fleming from Seaforde. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Toast of the cattle parade was the senior Charolais bull Harestone Jackson owned by Joe Wilson and sons Keith, Alan and Neill from Newry. Purchased at the Stirling Bull Sales in 2016 for 12,000gns, he has been shown three times this summer, and collected the interbreed honours at Armagh and Newry.

Scottish judge Gerald Smith praised the quality of cattle on display at Castlewellan. “The overall champion is tremendous bull with great breed character. He is long, clean and well fleshed, and considering his size and weight, he walks well on good legs and feet.”

Runner-up was the British Blue champion, the October 2009 cow Castleprench Dellia Empire, shown by Oliver McGuinness from County Londonderry. “This is a very correct senior cow. She has breed character, good length, and width over the shoulder,” added the judge.

A Jersey cow from the Fleming Family’s noted Potterswalls Herd at Seaforde scooped top honours in the dairy interbreed line-up. The English-bred fourth calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo joined the herd last autumn, and was reserve interbreed champion at Balmoral Show in May.

Brian McCarron, Genus ABS, presents the award for the best senior dairy cow at Castlewellan Show to Lynda Fleming, Potterswalls Jersey Herd, Seaforde. Included is English judge Alan Trimbrell. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Judge Alan Timbrell from Gloucestershire awarded the reserve ribbons to the Holstein leader Damm Goldfish Fay EX91, bred and exhibited by George and David Simpson from Lisburn.

The Hanthorn family from Tynan in County Armagh reigned supreme in the sheep section. Their Texel shearling ewe caught the eye of Scotsman Jimmy Sinclair who described her as a tremendous female with exceptional breed character. “This ewe has great ring presence, coupled with good conformation.”

Claiming the reserve award in the interbreed line-up was a Rouge de L’Ouest shearling ewe exhibited by Alison Graham from Antrim. This one was reserve breed champion at Balmoral Show.

Castlewellan was the venue for the final of the hotly contested Danske Bank and NISA Sheep Championship. Qualifiers from the various shows were competing for a share of the prize fund.

Robert Boyle from Millisle with his reserve champion Irish Moiled.Picture: Julie Hazelton

The overall champion came from William McAllister’s Artnagullion flock at Kells, County Antrim. This two-crop Charollais ewe was champion at Balmoral, Ballymoney, Ballymena and Omagh. She also scooped the interbreed spoils at Ballymena and Omagh. A three-crop Charollais ewe from the same flock claimed the second reserve title in the competition. Both ewes had qualified at Ballymoney Show in early June.

Naomi Ardis from Hilltown took the reserve Danske Bank and NISA award with a Texel ewe.

Show chairlady Fiona Patterson, and secretary Jackie Fitzpatrick, were delighted with the success of this year’s show. “It has been a fantastic day with an outstanding crowd,” commented Fiona Patterson, who is also chair of the Northern Ireland Shows Association.

“The weather has been fantastic, and there has been a great atmosphere around the showgrounds from early morning.”

John and Ann Henning from Moira. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Results from the 51st Castlewellan Show:

CATTLE

Linden Foods Supreme Beef Championship: Joe Wilson and Sons (Charolais). Reserve: A McGuinness (British Blue).

Ulster Bank Silver Cow for the champion dairy cow in show: Fleming Family (Jersey). Reserve: David Simpson (Holstein).

National Milk Records Junior Dairy Heifer Championship: Fleming Family (Jersey).

Lakeland Senior Dairy Heifer Championship: Beechgrove Holsteins.

Young handler Ailsa Fleming, Seaforde, was congratulated by English judge Alan Timbrell. Picture: Julie Hazelton/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Altech Junior Dairy Cow In-Milk Championship: Fleming Family.

United Feeds Senior Dairy Cow In-Milk Championship: Fleming Family.

Qualifiers for the Thompson Feeds and NISA Dairy Cow Championship: David Simpson, Corringham Windbrook Juice EX92; David Simpson, Damm Goldfish Faye EX91.

Jim Drayne Memorial Native and Any Other Beef Breed Championship: Richard and Fiona McKeown (Beef Shorthorn). Reserve: Marcus Murdock (Hereford).

Britmilk Beef Calf Championship: 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown (Beef Shorthorn) ; 2, WD and JA Connolly (Charolais); 3, JCB Commercials (Commercial Beef).

EDA Media Ltd Interbreed Pedigree Young Bull Championship: 1, WD and JD Hazelton (Simmental); 2, WD and JA Connolly (Charolais); 3, Jalex Herd (Limousin).

Bank of Ireland Beef Heifer Championship: 1, Jalex Herd (Limousin); 2, William and Gemma Hetherington (British Blue); 3, Connor and Ryan Mulholland (Limousin).

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Beef Pairs Championship – 1, Jalex Herd (Limousin); 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland (Limousin); 3, WD and JA Connolly (Charolais).

Qualifiers for Linden Foods and NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship: Jalex Herd (Limousin); William and Gemma Hetherington (British Blue).

Qualifier for the Bank of Ireland and NISA Junior Bull Championship: WD and JA Connolly (Charolais); and William and Gemma Hetherington (British Blue).

Dairy Cattle

Champion: Fleming Family. Reserve: David Simpson.

Best Jersey: Fleming Family.

Best Holstein: David Simpson.

Best Exhibitor-Bred: David Simpson.

Best Young Handler: Ailsa Fleming.

Junior handler, aged 14 to 25-years-old – 1, Ailsa Fleming; 2, Tom McKnight; 3, Lauren Kelly.

Heifer, born on or after 01/04/17 – 1, Fleming Family.

Maiden or in-calf heifer, born on or before 31/03/17 – 1, Beechgrove Holsteins; 2, Fleming Family.

Cow in-milk, in second lactation – 1, Fleming Family.

Senior cow in-milk – 1, Fleming Family; 2, and 3, David Simpson.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, David Simpson; 2, Fleming Family.

Simmental

Champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Andrew Clarke.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Andrew Clarke.

Junior bull, born in 2017 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JD Hazelton

Limousin

Champion: Jim Quail. Reserve: Connor and Ryan Mulholland.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 - 1, Jim Quail; 2, Broadhooks Cattle Co.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, and 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 3, Jalex Herd.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Jalex Herd; 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 3, Stephen McGookin.

Senior bull, born on or before 31/12/16 – 1, DG Green and Sons.

Junior bull, born in 2017 – 1, Jalex Herd; 2, Stephen McGookin; 3, James and Sam Martin.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Broadhooks Cattle Co.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jalex Herd; 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 3, Stephen McGookin.

Charolais

Champion: Joe Wilson and Sons. Reserve: WD and JA Connolly.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly; 3, Leanne Titterington.

Heifer, born in 2017- 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Senior bull, born or before 31/12/16 – 1, Joe Wilson and Sons.

Junior bull, born in 2017- 1, WD and JA Connolly.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly; 3, Sam Ritchie.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JA Connolly.

Hereford

Champion: Marcus Murdock. Reserve: James Graham.

Cow, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, David Smyth; 2, J and K Taggart; 3, Kathryn Greenaway.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Marcus Murdock; 2, J and K Taggart; 3, Greer Watson.

Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 31/08/17 – 1, Tracey Morton; 2, James Graham; 3, Colin McCord.

Senior bull, born on or before 31/12/16 – 1, James Graham.

Junior bull, born between 01/01/17 and 31/08/17 – 1, AJ Farms Ltd.

Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, James Graham; 2, and 3, RM Richmond.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, RM Richmond; 2, James Graham; 3, Tracey Morton.

British Blonde

Champion: Norman McKnight. Reserve: Johnston Farms.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Johnston Farms; 2, Gerard Stranney.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Norman McKnight; 2, William McElroy; 3, Johnston Farms.

Junior bull, born in 2017 – 1, and 2, Norman McKnight; 3, Johnston Farms.

Young handler, under 14-years-old – 1, Eddie Mercer; 2, Matthew Mercer; 3, Ryan Stranney.

Young handler, aged 14 to 23-years-old – 1, Victoria Johnston.

Aberdeen Angus

Champion: James Porter. Reserve: Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Cow, born on or before 31/12/14 - 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, James Porter; 2, Eric and Judith McCelland; 3, Emily Peters.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, Freddie Davidson; 3, Gareth Vogan.

Senior bull – 1, James Porter; 2, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Junior bull – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, James Porter; 3, Gareth Vogan.

British Blue

Champion: A McGuinness. Reserve: Jonathan Neill.

Junior bull – 1, Paul Elwood; 2, Jason Edgar; 3, Basil Dougherty.

Heifer, born between 01/10/16 and 16/07/17 – 1, William and Gemma Hetherington; 2, Trevor Dodds; 3, James and Sam Martin.

Heifer, born between 01/10/15 and 30/09/16 – 1, Jonathan Neill; 2, and 3, Ivan and Corina Gordon.

Cow, born on or before 30/09/15 – 1, A McGuinness; 2, Basil Dougherty.

Bull calf, under one-year-old – 1, Martin McGinn; 2, James and Sam Martin.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Ivan and Corina Gordon; 2, William and Gemma Hetherington.

Saler

Champion: B and P O’Kane. Reserve: PJ Maginn and Sons.

Cow – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, PJ Maginn and Sons.

Heifer, born on or before 31/12/16 – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, PJ Maginn and Sons.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, B and P O’Kane; 3, Seamus Connell.

Junior bull – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, B and P O’Kane.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell; 3, B and P O’Kane.

Group of three, property of exhibitor – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell; 3, B and P O’Kane.

Best NI-bred Saler – 1, B and P O’Kane; 2, and 3, PJ Maginn and Sons.

European Angus

Champion: David Lester. Reserve: Andrew Magowan and Family.

Cow, any age – 1, and 2, Andrew Magowan and Family.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, David Lester.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Andrew Magowan and Family.

Beef Shorthorn

Champion: Duncan McDowell. Reserve: Richard and Fiona McKeown.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Duncan McDowell; 2, Denise Bailie.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown; 2, Kenny Baxter; 3, Johnny Peters.

Senior bull – 1, James Sloan.

Junior bull – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2018 – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown.

Commercial Beef

Champion: Callaghan Family. Reserve: Robert Miller.

Calf, male or female, born in 2018 – 1, John Killen; 2, Mark McConville.

Male calf, under one-year-old – 1, Robert Miller.

Heifer calf, under one-year-old – 1, Robert Miller; 2, John Killen.

Heifer, over one-year-old – 1, Callaghan Family; 2, JCB Commercials; 3, WD and DW Jordan.

Bullock, over one-year-old – 1, Martin McGinn.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Robert Miller; 2, JCB Commercials.

Irish Moiled

Champion: N and M Moilies. Reserve: Robert Boyle.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 - 1, Robert Boyle; 2, N and M Moilies.

Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/17– 1, N and M Moilies; 2, Robert Boyle; 3, Violet McKeown.

Bull, born on or before 31/08/17- 1, Robert Boyle; 2, Brian O’Kane.

Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, 2, and 3, N and M Moilies.

Dexter

Champion: Castlescreen Farms. Reserve: Bloomer Family.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/15 – 1, Bloomer Family; 2, Castlescreen Farms; 3, Willeen Montgomery.

Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/17 – 1, Willeen Montgomery; 2, Ross McCalmont; 3, Bloomer Family.

Bull, born on or before 31/12/17 – 1, Castlescreen Farms; 2, Bloomer Family.

Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, Bloomer Family; 2, Willeen Montgomery.

Native Breed

Champion: Arnold Pearson. Reserve: Arnold Pearson.

Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/17 – 1, and 2, Arnold Pearson.

Bull, born on or before 31/08/17 – 1, Arnold Pearson.

Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, Kenneth Dodds.

Junior handlers

Handler, aged 8 to 13 years-old – 1, Victoria Workman; 2, Molly Bradley; 3, Kile Diamond.

Handler, aged 14 to 18 years-old – 1, Mark Reid; 2, Andrew Hamill; 3, Bradley Graham.

SHEEP

Danske Bank and NISA Sheep Championship Final: William McAllister (Charollais). Reserve: Naomi Ardis (Texel). Second Reserve: William McAllister (Charollais).

Danske Bank Interbreed Sheep Champions of the Show: Hanthorn Family (Texel). Reserve: Alison Graham (Rouge de l’Ouest).

Interbreed Group of Three - 1, S and J Kerr (Rouge de L’Ouest); 2, Jim Bell (Charollais) ; 3, Elizabeth McAllister (Beltex).

Pair of Ewe Lambs - 1, William McAllister (Charollais); 2, Alastair Gault (Texel) ; 3, Jim and Ann Fletcher (Hampshire Down).

Fleece Competition

Perth Type, Newton Stewart or Mourne Blackface fleece – 1, Sam McConnell; 2, Dale McConnell.

Hampshire Down, Suffolk or Dorset Down fleece – 1, Sam McConnell; 2, Dale McConnell.

Texel, Ile de France, Vendeen, Charollais, Rouge de L’Ouest or Beltex fleece – 1, Sam McConnell; 2, Dale McConnell.

Border Leicester, Bluefaced Leicester, Mules, Greyface, North Country Cheviot or Lleyn fleece – 1, Dale McConnell; 2, Sam McConnell.

Rare or minority breed fleece – 1, Oliver Cairns; 2, Oliver Cairns.

Border Leicester

Champion: J Aiken. Reserve: J Aiken

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, and 2, J Aiken; 3, AJ Graham

Shearling ewe -1, 2, and 3, J Aiken.

Ram lamb – 1, J Aiken

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, J Aiken.

Hampshire Down

Champion: Sean Doyle. Reserve: Jim and Ann Fletcher

Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Peter Lawson

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Peter Lawson; 2, Sean Doyle

Shearling ewe – 1, Hannah Robinson; 2, Sean Doyle; 3, Peter Lawson

Ram lamb – 1, Jim and Ann Fletcher; 2, Trevor Todd; 3, Jim and Ann Fletcher

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Jim and Ann Fletcher; 3, Hannah Robinson

Novice breeder – 1, Trevor Todd; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Peter Lawson

Group of three, property of exhibitor – 1, Peter Lawson

Group of four, property of exhibitor – 1, Peter Lawson

Young handler, under 14-years-old – 1, Trevor Todd; 2, Jake Wells; 3, Daniel Doyle

Texel

Champion: WI and BE Hanthorn. Reserve: A Gault

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, A Gault; 2, Michael and Jack Tumelty; 3, Gareth Tumelty

Shearling ram – 1, Henry Gamble; 2, A Gault ; 3, J Watson

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Naomi Ardis; 2, A Gault; 3, Henry Gamble

Shearling ewe – 1, WI and BE Hanthorn; 2, Henry Gamble; 3, Naomi Ardis

Ram lamb – 1, A Gault; 2, Paul O’Connor; 3, Naomi Ardis

Ewe lamb – 1, A Gault; 2, WI and BE Hanthorn; 3, Naomi Ardis

Gimmer – 1, WI and BE Hanthorn; 2, Henry Gamble; 3, Naomi Ardis

Suffolk

Champion: James Alexander. Reserve: Rachel Armour

Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Rachel Armour

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Rachel Armour; 2, S Doyle and Sons; 3, Christopher McClurg

Shearling ewe – 1, S Doyle and Sons; 2, Rachel Armour

Ram lamb – 1, Karl Gilchrist; 2, Dan Gilchrist; 3, Ewan McCracken

Ewe lamb – 1, James Alexander; 2, and 3, James Alexander

Pair of lambs – 1, Christopher McClurg

Bluefaced Leicester

Champion: Hayley Graham. Reserve: Kenneth Dodds

Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Kenneth Dodds

Shearling ewe – 1, 2, and 3, Kenneth Dodds.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, Hayley Graham; 3, Paul O’Connor

Ewe lamb – 1, 2, and 3, Hayley Graham

Kerryhill

Champion: Kerry Angus. Reserve: Wallace Clarke

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Thomas Latimer

Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, Wallace Clarke

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, RJ McCauley; 2, and 3, Kerry Angus

Shearling ewe – 1, Kerry Angus; 2, Patrick Smyth; 3, Wallace Clarke

Ram lamb – 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, Kerry Angus; 3, A and M McConnell

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Wallace Clarke; 3, Kerry Angus

Group of Three – 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, Thomas Latimer

Young Handler under 11yrs – 1, Shea O’Connor; 2, Aoife Smyth; 3, Fionn O’Connor

Young Hander over 11yrs – 1, Adam McConnell ; 2, Matthew McConnell ; 3, Alice Cochrane

Charollais

Champion: William McAllister. Reserve: Kenny and Geoffrey Malcolmson

Shearling ram and older – 1, Kenny and Geoffrey Malcolmson; 2, Drew Cowan; 3, Jim Bell

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, and 2, William McAllister; 3, Jim Bell

Shearling ewe – 1, William McAllister 2, and 3, Jim Bell

Ram lamb – 1, David Cromie; 2, Rebecca McBratney ; 3, David Cromie

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, William McAllister; 3, Kenny and Geoffrey Malcolmson

Rouge de L’Ouest

Champion: AJ Graham. Reserve: S and J Kerr

Ram, one-year-old and upwards – 1, and 2, S and J Kerr; 3, W and A Dickson

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, S and J Kerr; 2, and 3, AJ Graham

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, AJ Graham; 3, S and J Kerr

Ewe lamb – 1, AJ Graham; 2, S and J Kerr; 3, W and A Dickson

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, AJ Graham; 3, W and A Dickson

Mourne Blackface

Champion: Ciaran Killen. Reserve: Branagan Bros

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Niall Brown

Shearling ram – 1, Desi Sloan; 2, Grant Bros; 3, Rian O’Hare

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Ciara Killen; 2, Branagan Bros; 3, Rian O’Hare

Shearling ewe – 1, Branagan Bros; 2, Desmond Sloan; 3, Ciaran Killen

Ram lamb – 1, Ciaran Killen; 2, Desmond Sloan; 3, Branagan Bros

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Niall Brown; 3, Ciaran Killen

Pair of ewe lambs – 1, Niall Brown; 2, Ciaran Killen; 3, Grant Bros

Ewe and lambs – 1, Cowan Bros; 2, Branagan Bros; 3, Nial Brown

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Niall Brown; 2, Ciaran Killen; 3, Branagan Bros

Newtonstewart Blackface

Champion: Grant Bros. Reserve: Colm McAteer

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1, Kevin McCullough; 2, Dermot and Oisin Kelly; 3, Barry Rodgers

Shearling ram – 1, Kevin McCullough; 2, J and P Murray; 3, Seamus and James Fegan

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Graham Wallace; 2, J and P Murray; 3, Seamus and James Fegan

Shearling ewe – 1, Colm McAteer; 2, Colm McAteer; 3, Graham Wallace

Ram lamb – 1, Seamus and James Fegan; 2, and 3, J and P Murray

Ewe lamb – 1, Grant Bros; 2, Colm McAteer ; 3, Seamus and James Fegan

Group of three – 1, Kevin McCullough; 2, J and P Murray; 3, Colm McAteer

Dorset

Champion: Ellen McClure. Reserve: Ellen McClure

Shearling ewe – 1, Ellen McClure; 2, Kyle Bradshaw

Ram lamb –1, and 2, Ellen McClure

Ewe lamb – 1, Ellen McClure 2, and 3, Kyle Bradshaw

Beltex

Champion: Elizabeth McAllister. Reserve: David Brown

Ram, one shear and upwards – 1, David Brown; 2, J Ferguson

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, David Brown

Shearling ewe – 1, Elizabeth McAllister; 2, David Brown; 3, Elizabeth McAllister

Ram lamb – 1, Elizabeth McAllister; 2, J Ferguson; 3, Elizabeth McAllister

Ewe lamb – 1, Elizabeth McAllister; 2, David Brown; 3, Elizabeth McAllister

Mules

Champion: Pauline, Maureen and Abigail Davey

Two year old and upwards – 1, Pauline, Maureen and Abigail Davey

Lleyn

Champion: Charles and Andrew Kennedy. Reserve: Barry Latimer

Ram, two shear and upwards – 1. Charles & Andrew Kennedy 2. Barry Latimer 3. Charles & Andrew Kennedy

Shearling ram – 1, Barry Latimer; 2, and 3, Charles and Andrew Kennedy

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 2, Aidan McConville; 3, Fiona Cunningham

Shearling ewe – 1, Barry Latimer; 2, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 3, Robert and Eileen Edwards

Ram lamb -1, Barry Latimer; 2, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 3, Barry Latimer

Ewe lamb – 1, Charles and Andrew Kennedy; 2, Barry Latimer; 3, Charles and Andrew Kennedy

Zwartbles

Champion: A and R Megarrell. Reserve: Cyril Cromie

Ram, any age – 1, Catherine McCracken; 2, Elaine Anderson

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards – 1, Mary Cashel; 2, Dean Cashel; 3, Elaine Anderson

Shearling ewe – 1, A and R Megarrell; 2, Melvyn Dorman; 3, Elaine Anderson

Ram lamb – 1, A and R Megarrell ; 2, Jack Owens; 3, Mary Cashel

Ewe lamb – 1, Liam Campbell; 2, Dean and Mary Cashel; 3, A and R Megarrell

Pair – 1, and 2, Dean Cashel; 3, Cyril and Denise Cromie

Group of three – 1, A and R Megarrell ; 2 ,Dean Cashel; 3, Elaine Anderson

Young handler, aged 8 to 14-years-old – 1, Mark Norris; 2, Ella Cashel; 3, Quinn McCracken

Any other Breed

Ram, any age – 1, A and J Carson; 2, and 3, Michael and Elaine Boyle.

Ewe, any age – 1, Liam Campbell; 2, and 3, A and J Carson

Ram lamb – 1, A and J Carson ; 2, and 3, L Jamison

Ewe lamb – 1, A and J Carson; 2, Liam Campbell; 3, A and J Carson

Rare Breeds

Champion: Rebecca McBratney. Reserve: S Kerr

Ram, any age – 1, S Kerr; 2, RJ McCauley; 3, S Kerr

Ewe, any age – 1, Rebecca McBratney

Shearling ewe – 1, Rebecca McBratney; 2, RJ McCauley

Ram lamb – 1, Rebecca McBratney; 2, RJ McCauley

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Rebecca McBratney; 3, RJ McCauley

Butcher’s Lambs

Champion: Branagan Bros. Reserve: Elizabeth McAllister

Pen of three lambs by continental sire – 1.,Branagan Bros; 2, Elizabeth McAllister

Young handlers

Handler, up to 10-years-old – 1, Sarah Gilchrist; 2, Jack Graham; 3, Kieran Gilchrist

Handler, aged 10 to 14-years-old – 1, Jake Wells; 2, Sophie McAllister; 3, Christopher McClurg

Bradley Graham, Portadown, with his reserve champion Hereford. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Tracey Morton, Armagh, with her first prize winning Hereford Nancy Bonny at Castlewellan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton