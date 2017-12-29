Programme to help local firms scale up

One hundred local businesses are to receive digital support through Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s recently launched ‘Digital Transformation Programme’.

Commencing in February 2018, the 16-week programme will be delivered by specialists from 42 Digital and Southern Regional College. It will consist of 12 workshops, four networking events and will cover two main elements - digital marketing and digital innovation.

Part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund, the project will provide assistance and mentoring to traditional and digital small medium enterprises (SMEs) over the next three years.

With tailored-made support, the programme will equip businesses with the digital skills to manage information, communicate, transact and problem solve, while also enabling them to scale up, drive business growth and as a result help create over 250 jobs by 2020.

Roger Wilson, Chief Executive of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, commented: “The digital economy is one of the most important drivers of innovation, competitiveness and growth for our economy. The Digital Transformation Programme will provide the perfect platform for businesses to share knowledge, develop new skills and establish new connections in order to help them take advantage of opportunities that lie within the digital economy.”

To be eligible, businesses must be located in the ABC Council area, employ fewer than 50 people, be actively trading and not currently receiving similar support.

For full details log on to www.digitaltransformationprogramme.com