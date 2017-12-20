Car had defective tyre and no MOT

When police stopped a car which had a lot of smoke coming from the exhaust it was discovered there was no valid test certificate for the vehicle.

Florin Covaci (42), Park View Close, Portadown, was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having a certificate. He was also fined £100 and given three points for having a defective tyre.

The court heard that on July 31 this year at 1.50pm police stopped the defendant at Northway. The vehicle test certificate had expired on May 13 this year.

The front passenger side tyre was in a dangerous condition.

A defence barrister said Covaci had bought the car knowing it was not in the best of condition but thought he could get it roadworthy. Covaci, he added, didn’t have the finance to do that and the vehicle has not been on the road since.