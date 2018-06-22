Castle Car Club host display

The Castle Classic Club are holding their 20th annual Vintage Rally and Autojumble show on Saturday, June 30, at Brownlow House.

The fun will start at 10am with fantastic display of old classic cars, motorcycles, stationary engines, tractors.

Stalls will also be selling all kinds of autojumble and other attractions.

Why not come along, you may see an old car or motorbike you once had.

The restaurant and World War II American Museum will be open and you might meet an old friend and have a good chat.

The chosen charity for this year is Craigavon Cardiac Care Association.

Adult admission is £4 and children are free.

For further information contact Tom Mathews on 028 3832 2288 or Sam McCleary on 028 3834 1704.

All welcome.