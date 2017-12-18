Caught out the morning after a night out drinking

When he was unexpectedly called into work a 31-year-old man was found to be over the drink drive limit in the morning, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Mark William David Cairns, Toberhewny Lodge, Lurgan, admitted driving with excess alcohol in blood on August 15 this year. He was fined £150 and banned for 12 months.

He was stopped while driving a van on the Kilvergan Road, Lurgan. An evidential blood test gave a reading of 109 – the limit is 80.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client had been out drinking the night before and had not expected to be working the next day.

Mr McDonald added that his client was shocked that he was over the limit.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said this was a warning to everybody, particularly at this time of the year. He certified the defendant suitable for the drink drive course which if he completes it would reduce his ban.