Celebrating with Harry and Meghan

Listullycurran Truth Defenders LOL 616, Dromore hosted a free Royal wedding party on Saturday to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The event, made possible by a grant from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, had a Soldiers and Princesses theme.

“The lodge was delighted to welcome over 100 people to our party, with many children joining us in fancy dress,” said John Brennan, Worshipful Master of LOL 616.

“We screened live coverage of the wedding followed by a barbecue and home made desserts.

“A highly enjoyable day was had by all,” he added.