Ceramic Flax Flowers on display at the F.E. McWilliam Gallery

A new stream of blue flows through the Sculpture Garden at the F.E. McWilliam Gallery as the Flax Flower, Community Arts Project comes to completion.

Instigated by the Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio and supported by an Arts Project Grant from the Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, over 200 blue ceramic flowers will bloom enduringly in the sculpture garden until October 2018.

The Flax Flower Community Arts project was inspired by the large scale, poppy installation at the Ulster Museum in the Autumn of 2017 and by the forthcoming Linen Biennale which is to take place between 2018 to 2020.

The flax flowers were made by members of Magnet Women’s Group, Armagh Floral Art Society, Ballievey Women’s Institute, Armagh University of the Third Age, Laurencetown Tender Loving Care Group, Fourtowns Women’s Institute, Aghaderg Circle of Friends and Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club. Each group attended two workshops with Trevor Woods in his Mount Ida Studio to make and glaze their flowers.

All involved attended a celebration of the project on Wednesday, March 21 hosted by the Friends of the Gallery. Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson planted the last remaining ceramic flowers to complete the sculpture.

The Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio aim to support the Gallery through events and projects. Members of the society also enjoy an annual programme of talks and and visits to arts related venues.

Information about membership and the 2018-2019 programme is available from the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio 028 4062 3322

Flax Flower Fields will remain on view in the Sculpture Garden at the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio, Newry Road, Banbridge BT32 3NB until the end of October 2018.