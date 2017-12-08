Comedian Sean wins Ireland’s funniest joke

Lurgan comedian, Sean Hegarty has been crowned the winner of ‘Ireland’s Funniest Joke 2017’ as decided by the general public, after receiving 67% of the total votes in the final shortlist.

The joke, ‘Do you think if ‘one’ Domino’s Pizza place were to close down, all the rest would have to follow?!’ beat 450 other jokes to win the inaugural accolade, winning a cash prize and a headline set performance at the Bray Comedy Festival early next year with a whole host of top tv talent.

Upon winning the title, Sean said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be crowned the first ever winner of ‘Ireland’s Funniest Joke’. One-liners are my bread and butter so to now have this recognition and humble brag over some of my comedy peers is something I’ll cherish until the day the World’s Funniest Joke competition launches.”

He added, “It was a bit of a surprise winning as I don’t think it’s even my funniest joke. Like, just last week I wrote a joke about the biggest pizza ever made, to be honest...I think it’s gonna be hard to top that!”

Sean shot to fame two years ago after many of his comedy character, Rodney’s videos went viral across social media. With over 25,000,000 video views to date, a self-published children’s joke book, a Xmas number one song, comedy parody album and now an overnight slot presenting on Cool FM, Sean has high hopes for success next year.

“I celebrated my 34th birthday last week and put a post on social media stating that 34 is 100% gonna be my year. In the first week, I’ve won a joke competition and performed at a 1,000 seater theatre for an upcoming TV show, that has to remain top-secret for the time-being. I’m so excited for what the next 12 months has to bring and as well as my own news, my wife (actress Diona Doherty) will be featuring in four TV shows and a movie in the New Year. We’re both so suportive of each other and motivate each other to succeed. The next few months could potentially be life changing for us both so we’re just trying to stay focused right now and concentrate on each and every opportunity that comes our way.”

See Sean performing live at the Ripples Comedy Night @ the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown on Friday, March 23, alongside Lurgan’s Micky Bartlett & John Colleary. Tickets are on sale now. For more see www.facebook.com/SeanHegartyComedian