Concerns over level of burglaries in area

Concerns have been expressed about what appears to be a rise in burglaries across the Upper Bann constituency.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said that over the past number of weeks there are near daily reports of business and private premises having been entered illegally and items taken.

Again over the weekend she had been informed about burglaries in the Lurgan, Banbridge and Portadown area.

The Upper Bann representative is urging the police to reassign patrols to focus on proactive anti-crime operations and to look towards a dedicated burglary team who will patrol, investigate and ultimately apprehend those committing these crimes.

Ms Lockhart said: “This is a very concerning rise in the number of premises that are being burgled.

“I have met with the police on many occasions to highlight this subject and they are well aware of the areas of need. I am due to meet again with Superintendent Moore this week to discuss the matter and seek for additional resources to tackle this scourge.

“I don’t believe this to be a staff shortage issue. This has to do with allocation and use of resources. Unfortunately much to the frustration of our officers too many are overburdened with administrative duties and need reassigned to provide on the ground policing.

“We need disruptive patrolling to make it hard for would be burglars to move around the countryside with impunity. Whilst this is a short term inconvenience to motorists it would be welcome to reduce the number of burglaries in the area. This is a message I will be conveying to the District Commander when we meet this week.”