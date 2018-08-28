Concerns raised by residents over roads and disabled parking

Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Savage recently hosted a meeting between Roads Service and the Gilford Concerned Residents group.

He said: “This was an opportunity for Road Service to hear and address concerns that residents of Gilford have.

He added: “We now have a commitment that disabled parking bays will be introduced throughout the village as there are currently none and also that road markings that have deteriorated will be refreshed. We also asked that the structural integrity of the bridge over the Bann be checked,”

Cllr Savage also advised that Road Service will work with the Residents Group going forward to look at how speeding in the village and its surrounding areas can be addressed.