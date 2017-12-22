Council offering leisure centre schemes

The New Year always brings new resolutions with it – but sometimes these resolutions tend to be much easier said than done!

When it comes to lifestyle changes and maintaining a healthier way of life, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council can help you get started with getactiveabc membership packages.

You can kickstart your 2018 the way you want to and enjoy all of the health benefits that come from being a member of your local leisure centre.

With gyms in 10 centres offering a wide range of equipment including fully inclusive and adaptable equipment for people with disabilities, five swimming pools, 50 different exercise classes to suit all abilities as well as expert fitness advice when you need it, why not get in touch today!

Membership packages start from just £12.75 per month and can be tailored to suit your needs as an individual, family or business, can include one centre or multiple centres and you can decide between the Platinum, Gold or Silver offer.

Loyalty schemes, discounts and membership freezes are also part of each package as an added incentive.

“Getting fit and doing more exercise is without doubt the New Year’s resolution that most people make, ” said Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson.

“We will give you all of the help you need to kickstart this resolution and, most importantly, stick to it

“So let us show you what we can do to help you reach your physical activity goals in 2018.”

Head to www.getactiveabc.com for more information on all of the packages available or to request a call back to chat with an experienced member of staff.