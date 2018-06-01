Countdown is on for Lurgan Show

Organisers of Lurgan Show are planning to host an outstanding event once again this year.

Being held on Saturday (June 2), many new sponsors have also pledged their support to the showcase event. Premium sponsors include Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and ABP Food Group, Lurgan.

Sections catalogued for this year include home industries, poultry, horses, ponies, donkeys, carriage driving, cattle, sheep, goats and vintage vehicles.

There will also be a large craft village, dozens of trade stands, numerous side shows and the ever popular funfair.

A Food Heartland cookery display will take place with Celebrity chef Jenny Bristow. Displays will be occurring between 11.30-3.30pm with all locally sourced ingredients.

A special attraction to watch out for will be the Ballymac Alpaca’s.

Competitors in all sections will also be attending from provincewide and further afield and in particular the Home industries section attracts large entries from local school children as well as the best of home cooking. This section has traditionally attracted the largest number of exhibits of any county show in Northern Ireland. The 2018 show promises to be no different, with at least 2,500 exhibits on display. The range of exhibits can be viewed within King’s Park School.

“More than ever, Lurgan Show will again be an opportunity to promote the best of the farming and equestrian communities. Exhibitors will be competing for a wide selection of silverware plus prize money. There are also opportunities to gain points for various breed society awards and qualify for prestigious finals at shows throughout Ireland,” stressed vice- chairperson John Harrison.

The Show Committee are also pleased to be able to support a local charity – the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund, with the charity having a presence at the show and being able to offer help and advice.

The Lurgan Salvation Army Band will proceed from Brownlow House to the Showgrounds around 12 noon, with the family pet show commencing at 2pm.

The Show Committee are grateful to Vets for Pets for sponsorship in this section. Contact Alice for further details- 07595 463 554.

The equestrian section will commence at approximately 9am. The arenas will host many major qualifiers under the expert guidance of Equestrian Secretary Roz Ewing. The EBT Working Hunter class will have a prize fund of £1,000. A number of new sponsors have been secured for this section including Ewing Brothers Transport.

The cattle section will offer some 101 classes for 2018. Judges will be travelling from England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with sponsors including ABP Food Group, Danske Bank, Kilco Dairy Hygiene, Woodside Farm, Genus, Bank of Ireland, Savage Family and S Rusk.

The sheep section, under the guidance of Chairperson Colin Henry has continued to expand. Lurgan will this year host 101 sheep classes for potential exhibitors. Sponsors include LA Richardson & Son Butchers, South Down Feeds, Farmline Agri Supplies, Lurgan Veterinary Clinic, R & J Lyness Ltd, First Trust Bank and NFU Mutual.

Silverware will again be available in the Goat section and Show officials are pleased to announce that 18 Classes will be available to a broad range of goat breeds. Mrs M Bloomer MBE has kindly offered sponsorship.

Lurgan Show Society are also delighted to be working in co-operation with the NI Pygmy Goat Club, after hosting pygmy classes independently at the show for the past number of years. A generous prize fund is available to both Champion and Reserve Champion in show and also sponsored by the NI Pygmy Goat Club. Mr Robert Kinsey from Anglesey will be the judge.

Poultry Section Chairman, Mr Trevor Gardiner and Secretary Pauline Gibson have confirmed 112 classes for a range of hard feather, soft feather, waterfowl and true bantams will be available for intending exhibitors. Lurgan Show, one of the first county shows to offer poultry classes, will once again exhibit a large display. This section has kindly been sponsored by H Beattie & Son, Frazers Animal Feeds, R & J Lyness and John Thompson & Son Ltd

All types of vintage, classic and customised vehicles are welcome to Lurgan Show. Registration can occur on arrival at the showgrounds, this via the Windsor Avenue entrance, accessible from the Town Centre. Admission fee for vehicles which includes passenger is only £5. This includes access to the show and a specially commissioned Lurgan Show Mug.

A very limited number of trade stand pitches are still available for trade stands. For further details and to book your space, contact 07732 172 214 (after 6pm)

The event organised and run entirely by a team of volunteers, requires a huge amount of dedication each year. The Committee hope you plan to attend the 2018 show and if you believe you could offer help or assistance for future shows, the committee would be delighted if you could get in touch.

A reminder to all exhibitors - exhibit numbers can be collected at the show permit Office on the morning of the show.

With a real focus on a family fun day out, the show officially commences at 9am on Saturday, with judging commencing at 10am across sections (excluding equestrian 9am).

Admission charges apply - £6 adults, Senior Citizen/ Under 16- £3. Free car parking available on showgrounds via Avenue Road.

Further information on Lurgan Show available from Show Secretary: Tel: 07732 172 214. info@lurganshow.co.uk, www.lurganshow.co.uk