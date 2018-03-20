A1 speeder had no licence

When a 27-year-old man was caught speeding on the A1 it was also discovered that his driving licence had expired, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Desmond Noble, Chinauley Park, Banbridge, admitted excess speed and not having a licence on July 10 last year. For each of the two offences he was fined £100 and given five points. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard police were travelling southbound on the A1 when they were overtaken by a car doing 80mph in a 60mph zone.

Noble was offered a fixed penalty but he could not take it up because his licence had expired in April 2016. His solicitor said he had simply forgotten to renew his licence.