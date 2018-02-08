Appeal to send supportter to Israel for Oliver

Friends and family of missing Co Down man Oliver McAfee are raising funds to send someone to Israel to assist in the search for him.

Mr McAfee, a gardener who was originally from Dromore, but lived in Chelmsford, was last seen on November 21 when cycling on the Israel National Trail.

His supporters on the Facebook site ‘Missing: Ollie McAfee in Israel’ have now asked followers to weigh in behind their latest effort to find their friend.

“We are doing all that we can to continue the search for Oliver and making as many enquiries as possible,” they said.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, it is extremely difficult to do this under any circumstances but exceptionally difficult for us to do while we are in the UK and he is still missing in Israel.

“Our next step is to try to get a family member or close friend over to Israel to try and do all that they can there, including meeting with media, producing posters, etc.

“We have a GoFundMe account set up for this purpose; we thank you in advance if you can donate at all.

“We also continue to thank you for all the continued prayers and any suggestions you may have - all are welcome.”

On 17 January Israeli police Supt Micky Rosenfeld told the BBC: “If he is still alive and we believe he is still alive, he could be hopefully be out somewhere camping”.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund to send a supporter to Israel should visit:

www.gofundme.com/help-the-search-for-oliver-mcafee