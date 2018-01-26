Car left road and ended up in trees

The driver of a car which left the A1 carriageway and ended up in trees at 6.15am was intoxicated, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last week.

Laura Dawson (28), Cliftonpark Avenue, Belfast, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on January 6 this year. She was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for 18 months.

The court was told Dawson refused to travel to hospital with the ambulance service.

She failed a preliminary breath test with a reading of 77 and refused to provide a further specimen of breath.

A solicitor representing Dawson said she had been in a state of distress and it was confirmed she had received broken ribs.

He added police were contacted by a member of the public who went past and saw the accident.