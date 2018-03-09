Caught driving without insurance

A 26-year-old man convicted in his absence last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court , sitting in Newry, of driving without insurance was given eight points.

Adam Chapman, Princeton Drive, Lurgan, was also fined £400 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on June 7 last year he was stopped while driving at Springfields in Banbridge.

He said that he did have valid insurance and was asked to produce it within seven days but no documents were produced.

Chapman was convicted of the offence in his absence.