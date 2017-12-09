Couple admit alcohol and weedkiller theft

A couple who have admitted stealing from Tescos will be sentenced early next year at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Grzegorz Greda (55) and Hannah Greda (51), both of Glenview, Hillsborough, appeared in the dock at last Thursday’s court.

Both were charged with attempting to steal alcohol worth £79.50 from Tescos in Banbridge on August 11 this year and the theft of alcohol and weed killer valued at £106.50 from the same store on August 4.

Hannah Greda was also charged with stealing various grocery items worth £200.54 from Tescos on July 27.

When the charges were put to the defendants they elected to have the matter dealt with at the magistrates’ court and both pleaded guilty.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, adjourned the case until January 4 next year to obtain a pre-sentence report with a specific consideration for community service.

He also told the defendants they had been convicted for an imprisonable offence but he would consider community service where they would do unpaid work for the community.

The judge added that he expected them to co-operate with the probation officer and his colleagues.

He also they should have £307.04 in cash with them at their next court appearance to cover the loss to the store.

“The court will take a dim view if you fail to do so,” said Judge Copeland.