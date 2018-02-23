Crashed into back of a car which was stopped on road

On the tot up points system a Banbridge man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Robert Dowling McCurdy (55), The Tudors, Banbridge, admitted driving uninsured on September 13 last year. He was fined £300 and given six penalty points.

With six points already on his licence he banned him from driving for six months.

McCurdy was also fined £75 for driving without due care and attention and fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police attended a road traffic accident on the Gilford Road in Portadown involving three vehicles.

Two vehicles were stopped on the road and the defendant collided with the rear of the first vehicle when he failed to stop in time.

A solicitor for the defendant told the court that a missed bank payment meant his client’s insurance was cancelled.